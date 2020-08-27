Liberty students, alumni split on Falwell's scandalous exit

Some students criticized his behavior in the latest of a series of scandals. Others defended him.

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation as president of Liberty University following revelations of a sexual relationship between his wife and a business partner of the Falwell family has stirred conflicted emotions at the school founded by his father.

