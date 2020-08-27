x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Education

Liberty students, alumni split on Falwell's scandalous exit

Some students criticized his behavior in the latest of a series of scandals. Others defended him.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from August 24, 2020.

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation as president of Liberty University following revelations of a sexual relationship between his wife and a business partner of the Falwell family has stirred conflicted emotions at the school founded by his father. 

Some students criticized his behavior in the latest of a series of scandals. Others defended him. 

His fiercest critics called for an outside investigation, new board members and administrators at one the largest Christian universities in the world.

Related Articles