Nearly $1 million in mental health grants heading to NC universities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly $1 million in grant funding is heading to 12 universities in North Carolina.
The University of North Carolina System announced the news Friday. In total, $981,181 in funding will be used to increase behavioral health capacity and improve mental health resources that are available to students.
The funds come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund and are designed to allow universities the chance to make "immediate investments" in services students need, especially in light of added challenges due to the pandemic.
"Enhanced mental health and wellness services are essential to fostering student success, particularly as institutions strive to holistically build a healthy, nurturing and supportive environment for students," the UNC System said, in part, in a press release.
Here's the full breakdown of which UNC System universities received funds:
- UNC Charlotte: $95,154
- Fayetteville State University: $35,687
- UNC Pembroke: $78,000
- UNC Greensboro: $75,660
- UNC-Chapel Hill: $98,027
- Western Carolina University: $99,735
- Elizabeth City State University: $82,270
- NC School of Science and Mathematics: $100,000
- North Carolina State University: $70,000
- Winston-Salem State University: $96,833
- North Carolina Central University: $50,000
- UNC Wilmington: $99,815
