Military members participate in project to help schools in Hampton Roads

Over 400 military members are donating their time to help teachers with back-to-school preparations and duties.

Several military commands throughout Hampton Roads are expanding their realm of service to assist local schools with their needs.

The Naval Support Activity "Servicing our Schools" initiative began today and will last through Wednesday, Sept. 1 with over 425 military members helping 25 schools in Chesapeake.

“It is an honor for our military members to give back to the local schools and show support to the teachers during this fantastic initiative,” said Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “We have a great partnership with the local community and strive to continue to collaborate and sustain those relationships through service.”

From 9 a.m. to noon for the next few days, participating military personnel will assist teachers with a wide range of duties, from classroom set-up to textbook distribution.