Mixed Feelings: Parents, teachers react to Gov. Northam's call for in-person learning

Gov. Ralph Northam called on all K-12 school divisions in Virginia to make in-person learning options available by March 15.

NORFOLK, Va. — During a Friday press conference, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had a clear message: “It’s time to find a path forward to in-person learning.”

The governor called on all K-12 school divisions across the Commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by March 15, in accordance with CDC health guidelines.

Northam referenced recent data from a study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which found there had been little evidence that schools contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.

The governor also encouraged options for summer learning.

He said summer school would not be mandatory, but urged school divisions to make the option available for students who have fallen behind.

A return to the classroom would be a relief for Emily Pratt-Petersen, a mom of three in Virginia Beach.

“We’re all exhausted," said Pratt-Petersen. "I’m ready to get the move on, we’ve pivoted enough.”

Her youngest child returned to in-person in the first week of February, and was overwhelmed with joy.

While many were content about returning to class, others were still worried.

Mary Vause, a teacher in Newport News, said March would be too soon to return to school buildings.

“I definitely think we need to wait for teachers and staff to get fully vaccinated," Vause said. "Really though, we also need to wait to allow time for families to get vaccinated.”

Vause was concerned about her own family’s health, and said more education surrounding the vaccine would be needed to ensure people get their shots, to protect themselves and others.

During the press conference, Northam discussed the mental health toll pediatricians have witnessed among young children. That surge is following 11 months of virtual learning for many of them.

“They’re seeing increases in behavioral health problems, mental health issues, and even substance abuse in their young patients,” said Northam. “They’re writing more prescriptions, such as anti-depressants and stimulants, and that’s just not a good direction for us to keep going.”

Pratt-Petersen said she hopes her children would be able to stick with in-person learning for the long haul.