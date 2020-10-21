More Virginia colleges scrap traditional spring break

A growing number of Virginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. — A growing number of Virginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Virginia Tech, located in Blacksburg, announced plans Monday.

The biggest change is that the university will not have a week-long spring break. It will instead have five one-day breaks spaced throughout the semester.

Other Virginia universities have started to announce plans for the spring semester.

George Mason University in Fairfax announced Monday plans to start classes on Jan. 25, one week later than originally planned.