NAACP suit challenges power of four NC towns to run charter schools

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges the charter authority violates the state constitution and would exacerbate racial segregation if the schools open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A state law that allows four Charlotte-area municipalities to operate charter schools has been challenged in North Carolina court.

The law granted the option to Matthews, Mint Hill, Huntersville and Cornelius.

Elected leaders there said they wanted the option to address overcrowded public schools, and that it had nothing to do with race.