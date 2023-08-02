National Association of School Resource Officers creates new program aiming to prevent violence in schools

The association said that metal detectors are not enough to stop weapons from going into schools.

NORFOLK, Va. — In several local school divisions across Hampton Roads, there are efforts to add more metal detectors and school resource officers.

But now, the National Association of School Resource Officers revealed a new training program.

The goal is to prevent violence by creating safety teams in schools.

Members of the National Association of School Resource Officers are frustrated with the incidents involving guns at schools.

“It’s disappointing. I think that’s the first word that comes to me," said National Association of School Resource Officers Director of Operations Mac Hardy.

Hardy is also a former teacher, police officer, and school resource officer. Hardy said that adding metal detectors in schools provides a level of protection, but he doesn't think it will keep all weapons out of schools.

“I’m not saying it's not the right thing to do. It is certainly a layer of security but there needs to be a lot of planning to it," said Hardy.

Hardy said the association recently created a training program to help schools start that planning. The new initiative is called Project Unite and it creates a school safety system.

“We want counselors, we want administrators, law enforcement sitting at the same table and learn some new strategies that deal with students that may be under stress, looking at their school safety plans," said Hardy.

Hardy hopes the school divisions and law enforcement in Hampton Roads learn more about working together.

“We have to be honest and look at what’s going on inside of our schools. Does our staff feel supported? Are law enforcement communicating with our schools, are schools communicating with law enforcement are all of these communicating with the community?" said Hardy.

Hardy is also encouraging parents to learn more about the programs. He says one of the steps to preventing violence starts at home.