Nauticus opens registration for summer sailing camps for children, teens

Children and teenagers will learn about the area's maritime resources and culture while also forming lasting friendships and practicing teamwork.

With summer time just around the corner, Nauticus has announced their 2022 summer camp schedule. This gives youth hands-on opportunities to learn about the beauty of sailing and ships.

They will run from June 20, 2022 through August 15, 2022.

For children ages 8 through 13, there's the "Design. Build. Sail." camp, and for children ages 12 through 15, there's half-day "Sail Voyagers" sessions.

“These camps allow children and teens to sail the Elizabeth River on our Harbor 20s, in addition to exploring the broader Nauticus campus.” said Sarah Linden-Brooks, the Sail Nauticus operations manager.

“We hope to welcome back many returning campers and meet new faces this summer to expand our community.”

Teenagers from the ages of 14 through 17 will also be given an opportunity to sail under the night sky through the Schooler Virginia Overnight expedition, which will take them on a journey throughout the southern Chesapeake Bay.

Instructors for the camps are well known and knowledgeable in the industry.

“It’s been a pleasure working with our Academy kids and seeing them grow into leaders. A lot of our graduates have come back and become instructors, “ said Sail Nauticus’ Sailing Program Coordinator Dylan Guill, who was also recognized by US Sailing for his excellence in instruction this year.

“We’re excited to introduce more students to sailing to this summer through our camps.”

