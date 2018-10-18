NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Naval Station Norfolk will host about 2,500 5th-graders for the 2nd Annual STEM Day.

On Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 5th-graders from Norfolk Public School will tour two Navy ships, visit exhibits and other physical displays such as an ARFF (aircraft rescue and firefighting) truck and a dive tank.

The event is to educate, inspire and connect students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Both the Naval Station and the Norfolk Public School system expects the event to be an annual one. Over 15 commands and organizations partnered to help create the interactive STEM-focused experience.

