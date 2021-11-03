NC bill that gets more students in classrooms nears passage

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the measure, which came about through negotiations between legislative Republicans and Cooper.

Compromise legislation that directs how North Carolina’s K-12 schools must offer in-person instruction this spring to all students will soon be on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Senate already passed it unanimously Wednesday.

The bill untangles a stalemate surrounding a previous school-reopening measure that Cooper vetoed almost two weeks ago.