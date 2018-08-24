TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents of a North Carolina fifth grader are concerned after the student was punished for referring to his teacher as "ma'am," according to ABC affiliate WTVD.

Teretha Wilson, a resident of Tarboro, North Carolina, told WTVD she noticed something was wrong when her 10-year-old son Tamarion got off the school bus from North East Carolina Preparatory School.

"I asked him what happened. He said he got in trouble for saying 'yes ma'am'," Wilson told WTVD's Michael Perchick in an interview.

Wilson said she was confused by her son's response, and the boy then pulled out a sheet of paper with the word "ma'am" written on it four times per line from the top to the bottom. According to WTVD, the boy said his teacher told him write the word on the sheet because he kept referring to her as "ma'am" despite her instruction not to and as part of his punishment, he had to have the paper signed by a parent.

Tamarion's father, McArthur Bryant, told WTVD that his son "had a look on his face of disappointment and shame." The boy's parents reassured with WTVD that their children were taught to refer to elders as "ma'am" and "sir."

