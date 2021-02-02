x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Education

N.C. lawmakers propose bill mandating in-person K-12 classes

North Carolina Republican state lawmakers are promoting a bill that would require school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to K-12 students.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, from left, Senate leader Phil Berger, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore pause prior to a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. The North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 with Republican majorities still in place after the November election. And reelected Gov. Roy Cooper still has enough Democratic allies there to uphold his vetoes when they're united. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Author's note: the above photo was taken in 2018, before the pandemic.

North Carolina Republican state lawmakers are promoting a bill that would require school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to K-12 students. 

Educators worry about their health and want to be bumped up as a priority in the state's vaccine distribution plan. 

The North Carolina Association of Educators also wants the state to provide more funding to ensure teachers and students can come back to classrooms safely. 

President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans are negotiating a plan to give schools more money. 

Gov. Roy Cooper plans to come forward with updated school reopening proposals soon.

Related Articles