NC Senate leader again seeks retooling of reading program

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s most powerful state senator is trying again to retool a student reading comprehension program that he’s championed for years but which hasn’t met performance goals.

Senate leader Phil Berger scheduled a Monday news conference with other Republicans to unveil the Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021.

It was Berger who in 2013 helped pass the “Read to Achieve” program, which seeks to ensure students are reading-proficient before they complete third grade.

A university study found no benefit from the program on reading scores.