N.C. State delays spring start date, cancels spring break

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University will delay the spring semester’s start and eliminate spring break in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Chancellor Randy Woodson told the N.C. State community in an email about the changes, which include starting the semester on Jan. 19, a week later than planned.

A scheduled spring break is being replaced by four wellness days spread throughout the semester.

UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University also plan to start on Jan. 19, with no spring breaks.