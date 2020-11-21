NC to begin new program aimed at bringing extra support to students during COVID-19 pandemic

Education Corps will be made up of community members, including college students. They'll provide tutoring to kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina students will soon have some extra support available while they're learning from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper said the state is launching "Education Corps." It's a partnership between several groups, including the Board of Education and individual school systems.

Education Corps will be made up of community members, including college students. They'll provide tutoring to kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

In our area, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and the Perquimans County School District have signed up.

People can apply to work for the Education Corps starting on Sunday, November 22 through December 7.