State guidelines issued to reintroduce in-person instruction in Virginia colleges

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam has announced new guidelines for reopening Virginia colleges and universities and reintroducing in-person instruction.

This comes after state education leaders issued new guidelines to reopen K-12 schools in Virginia with a phased approach.

This time around, the governor wants each state college and university to create their own plans that demonstrate compliance with specific guidelines, which were outlined in a guidance document.

Several colleges around the Commonwealth started sending students home and moved their classes to online instruction in March.

The pandemic has taken a financial toll on some schools that have had to cut sports programs.

Institutions need to meet certain public health conditions in order to reopen their campuses, and to develop plans to address the following:

Repopulation of the campus

Monitoring health conditions to detect infection

Containment to prevent spread of the disease when detected

Shutdown considerations if necessitated by severe Conditions and/or public health guidance