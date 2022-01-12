"A small price to pay" | New Senate bill requires parents to sit-in on teen driver's education courses

A mom is advocating for the bill after her son died in a York County car crash in 2019.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A new bill making its way through the Virginia Senate would require parents to sit in on their teenage driver’s education courses.

A mother who lost her son in a car crash in York County is advocating for the legislation.

In October 2019, 16-year-old Conner Guido was one of three Tabb High School teenagers who died in a car accident on the night of their homecoming dance.

Since then, his mother Tammy Gweedo McGee has worked to make the roads safer for teen drivers.

“No one wants to go through what I’ve been through. Losing a child is obviously the worst thing that could ever happen to you," McGee said.

“After I lost my son, I felt like I really had two choices: I could either lay down and take it or I could stand up and do something to help other parents and other teenagers.”

McGee is advocating for a bill that would make it mandatory for parents to spend at least an hour and a half completing driver’s education training with their child.

McGee said 90 minutes is “a small price to pay” to keep children and others safe.

“This bill only requires 90 minutes of a parents time," McGee said. "I don’t think that’s too much to ask for their involvement and their teenagers education for drivers safety.”

The parental involvement is already required for a number of school divisions in Virginia.

McGee said taking the program statewide goes a long way towards encouraging safe driving practices among teens.

“The statistisc show that through this course, crashes involving teenage drivers 15 to 20 years old are decreased,” McGee said.

The bill currently is in the Senate Education and Health Committee. McGee said she wants everyone to reach out to their representatives in support of the bill.

“We want constituents to reach out to their House of Delegates representatives, to reach out to their senators, in support of this bill," McGee said.

“It is very personal because no one should have to go through what I’ve been through.”

McGee helped pass “Conner's Law” last year. It requires any student with a high school parking pass to have a valid driver’s license.