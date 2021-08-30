New tuition assistance program available for community college students in Virginia

Approximately $10.9 million in funding is available for students who want to pursue careers in several industries.

Virginia's Community College System now offers a G3 tuition assistance program for eligible students, which can reduce the cost of tuition to zero dollars.

The program, which officially launched on July 1, has already benefitted over 1,600 students at eligible, local institutions: Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin, Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, and the Eastern Shore Community Colleges network.

“We’re excited to see the ongoing and strong demand for the G3 program among the state’s learners,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System in a news release. “G3 helps increase accessibility and break down barriers by connecting students with funding for degrees and certification programs in fast-growing fields. Many of the courses provide flexible schedules to support students balancing full-time jobs and child care.”

In order to be eligible, students must first apply to the community college and then fill out applicable federal student aid forms, and their household income must be less than $100,000 per year.

In-demand career pathways that qualify for the funding include degrees and certifications in skilled trades, information technology, healthcare, early childhood education, and public safety.

The money is available on a rolling basis to be applied during the enrollment process. $19.6 million in funding across the state for community college students has already been distributed since July 1, impacting 7,700 people.