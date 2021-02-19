Newly-elected ODU President lays out vision for the university

Dr. Hemphill said in the first 18 months on the job, he plans to meet with several school leaders.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dr. Brian Hemphill is the next Old Dominion University president. He will start his new role this summer.

“As soon as the e-mail came out, all my group chats were blowing up. Social media was blowing up,” ODU Student Body President Danielle Carter said.

Carter called it exciting news because Dr. Hemphill is the first African-American president since the college was established in 1930!

“I think we’ve all been kind of mouth open. It was like a present given to us on Christmas or something," Carter remarked.

As a senior majoring in electrical engineering, Carter wishes she could stay. She believes Dr. Hemphill will bring a different perspective to campus.

“When you see people who look like you, makes you feel a little more welcoming,” she said. “I hope he brings a level of comfort to minority students. I hope he shows how welcoming ODU is.”

Dr. Hemphill is currently the president of Radford University. Previously, he served as president of West Virginia State University and worked as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Northern Illinois University.

“I’m very much excited to be named the ninth president," Hemphill said.

Hemphill will soon move to Hampton Roads with his wife and eight-year-old twins.

“We speak about family all of the time and one of the things that will be so important to us is that we are engaged not only on campus but off-campus," he continued.

Dr. Hemphill has big plans. He said in the first 18 months on the job, he plans to meet with every academic department and its chairs!

“I’m doing that because I need to hear your voices. You will inform much of my thinking. I need to see and understand through your lenses that will be very important for me,” Hemphill explained.

He also said diversity, equity, and inclusion will play a big role on campus. Hemphill’s vision for the university is to be forward-focused.

“We will be bold and innovative as we propel this university to national prominence," he explained.

Hemphill will step into his new role as ODU’s President in August.