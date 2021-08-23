Newport News Public Schools holds vaccination clinic ahead of first day of class

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students to head back into the classroom this year, school leaders still hope they decide to get the shot.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Aug. 19, 2021.

Newport News Public Schools is less than two weeks away from the the first day of school.

Division want to make sure all public school students have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They, along with officials with Riverside Health System, teamed up to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for students.

“First of all, our division goal is a safe and healthy environment where students can learn and prosper,” explained NNPS Chief of Staff Rashard Wright.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students to head back into the classroom this year, school leaders still hope they decide to get the shot.

“It allows us to start the school year in a safe environment and it’s in line with our mitigation strategies that we hope to accomplish," Wright said.

He said the division doesn’t have a specific goal percentage for how many students they hope are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As many as possible, based on the comfort level of our parents, and it really puts us in a position where our students can remain in class,” he explained. “If there is a case, if they have been vaccinated then you are most likely won’t have to quarantine. That keeps our students in the classroom and learning and there is no breaking instruction.”

In the past couple of months, three COVID-19 vaccination clinics brought more than 600 students to Warwick High School. The number does not include students who went to their personal doctors (or another pharmacy) to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just excited about those numbers and that turnout and we will continue to have clinics going into the school year,” Wight said.

Leaders are holding a fourth COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 24 at Warwick High School from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wright said so far, more than 200 students have already signed up. The clinic will also be open for walk-ins.

“We will be there as long as we can stay, and as long as we can provide a shot,” Wright said.

If you plan to head to the vaccine clinic at Warwick High School tomorrow, parents and guardians must complete a consent form. Students who don't have a signed consent form won't be able to receive the vaccine.