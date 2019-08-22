NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students in Newport News won't have to worry about paying for breakfast or lunch during the 2019 to 2020 school year.

Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed that the Virginia Department of Education gave the district approval to use the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program that reimburses schools based on the percentage of students eligible for free meals.

Schools must have 40% or more of their students eligible for free meals.

"All students in Newport News Public Schools can receive a free, healthy breakfast and lunch every school day," said Price. "The free meals are offered through a special provision, called the Community Eligibility Provision, of the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program."

The Community Eligibility Provision was authorized by Congress as part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

According to Price, student participation in the program is automatic and families won't need to fill out any applications.