Newport News Public Schools revises school renaming process

One of the first sentences reads: "In all cases, the School Board is committed to the values of diversity and inclusion when naming or renaming schools."

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Sept. 16, 2020.

Tuesday evening, the Newport News school board approved changes to how the district goes about renaming schools.

The policy specifically allows the board to rename schools and portions of buildings, "when it determines that it is appropriate to do so."

The guidance says the school board can ask for the public's input on school name ideas, but has the final say in any changes.

The procedure for changing a school's name hasn't been decided yet. The policy asks the Superintendent to come up with that procedure, and present it to the full school board for approval.

Here are some of the things a Newport News school can be named after: