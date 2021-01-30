Newport News Public Schools stops some exams due overload in virtual testing

Newport News Public Schools are working on updating their virtual testing capability.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Newport News Public School students are getting a break from some exams this semester. The school division says it’s due to technical issues.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker explained their virtual testing system could not handle so many students testing at the same time.

"It did cause several issues where we had not only students could not access or they were being kicked out of the system during the test administration," said Parker.

This issue comes as parents are adapting to virtual learning. Robert Reynolds turned some of his bedrooms into classrooms this year. Reynolds has a lot of questions after he heard about benchmark testing being canceled.

"My son is in fourth grade. I want to get a complete picture of where he’s at and where he’s going. And of course, my wife’s an educator as well for the division. She’s frustrated because they obviously want to be able to know what their next steps are," said Reynolds.

Reynolds wanted to know how the school division’s information system could not handle testing.

"Is it the school, is it a lack of communication from the vendor? Was there a network issue? With everybody being home there’s obviously a lot more strain on the resources that are available but like this wasn’t unanticipated as far as them needing to do benchmarks and testing," said Reynolds.

Parker said the technical issues started with elementary and middle school benchmarking testing last Thursday. Parker canceled those tests but said there is a plan to get student data to parents like Reynolds.

"We also felt that we can probably get that information from in school classroom assessments from teachers as well to determine which students need academic assistance," said Parker.

The issue continued this week for high school students. The school division canceled credit-bearing exams for this semester.

Parker explained school leaders are working on improving their testing system.