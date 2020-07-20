Newport News School Board holds meeting about fall reopening

The 5 p.m. meeting will be live-streamed to cable television on channel 47, and online at nnpstv.com.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is planning to reveal a draft of a school reopening plan in an electronic meeting on Monday afternoon.

"The presentation will provide an overview of the plan including health and safety measures, instructional options, schedules and family choice," wrote a spokesperson on the school website.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be live-streamed to cable television on channel 47, and online at nnpstv.com.

Residents can leave comments to be entered at the meeting by filling out a form on the school's website, or calling 757.283.7784, by 4:30 p.m.

School districts around the area have been struggling with planning the 2020-2021 school year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.