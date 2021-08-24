Several Newport News schools getting bikes donated to deliver books to students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 19, 2021.
Several schools in Newport News are getting trike bikes donated Tuesday morning that will be used to deliver books to students at home.
In a press release, Newport News Public Schools said the donation is going to 13 preschool and elementary schools as part of the city's Books on Bikes program. City staff will use the bikes to visit neighborhoods and deliver books directly to students.
School officials hope the program will help encourage kids to read after school hours and during the holidays. The bikes will be unveiled at the School Administration Building Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.
The donation was made by the insurance company Anthem and will be available for students at the following schools:
- Denbigh Early Childhood Center
- Watkins Early Childhood Center
- Marshall Early Learning Center
- Achievable Dream Academy
- Carver Elementary School
- Hidenwood Elementary School
- Jenkins Elementary School
- Katherine Johnson Elementary School (formerly Lee Hall)
- Newsome Park Elementary School
- Palmer Elementary School
- Sanford Elementary School
- Saunders Elementary School
- Sedgefield Elementary School
You can find more information about the city's Books on Bikes program on its website and Facebook page.
