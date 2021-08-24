Several Newport News schools getting bikes donated to deliver books to students

The schools will use these bikes to deliver books directly to students' homes. The goal is to encourage kids to read after school hours and during the holidays.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 19, 2021.

Several schools in Newport News are getting trike bikes donated Tuesday morning that will be used to deliver books to students at home.

In a press release, Newport News Public Schools said the donation is going to 13 preschool and elementary schools as part of the city's Books on Bikes program. City staff will use the bikes to visit neighborhoods and deliver books directly to students.

School officials hope the program will help encourage kids to read after school hours and during the holidays. The bikes will be unveiled at the School Administration Building Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

The donation was made by the insurance company Anthem and will be available for students at the following schools:

Denbigh Early Childhood Center

Watkins Early Childhood Center

Marshall Early Learning Center

Achievable Dream Academy

Carver Elementary School

Hidenwood Elementary School

Jenkins Elementary School

Katherine Johnson Elementary School (formerly Lee Hall)

Newsome Park Elementary School

Palmer Elementary School

Sanford Elementary School

Saunders Elementary School

Sedgefield Elementary School

You can find more information about the city's Books on Bikes program on its website and Facebook page.