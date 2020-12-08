Newport News starts school supply drive for parents helping students learn at home

Students learning at home won't have access to all the tools that usually come with a classroom. This year, NNPS said school supplies were needed more than ever.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools are gearing up for a virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year, and Wednesday, they said collecting school supplies for parents in need was more important than ever.

"As we shift from learning in the classroom to online instruction, many families lack the resources to provide supplies traditionally provided in school," wrote a spokesperson.

The school system reached out to the community for help supporting those families.

The first option given in the city supply drive is a pre-packaged "supply kit." Anyone can purchase one or more of these age-designated kits, and Newport News Public Schools will have them available for students who express a need.

The city also invited people to drop off school supplies at the school administration building on Warwick Boulevard, next to Todd Stadium. Employees will be collecting supplies between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays through August 26.

The Piggly Wiggly at 3101 Jefferson Ave. is also collecting school supplies for Newport News students through August 26.

The Newport News Education Foundation will also accept monetary donations, to help the school system buy supplies for children who need them.

Needed supplies: