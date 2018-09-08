ATLANTA -- A local school is no longer requiring its students to stand each morning for the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to a letter to students and families from Lara Zelinski, elementary campus principal at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, "students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together. Students will also be given the opportunity to say the pledge at another point during the school day within their classroom."

Zelinski said the decision was made "in an effort to begin our day as a fully inclusive and connected community. Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge. There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner."

Zelinski said teachers and the school's K-5 leadership team "will be working with students to create a school pledge that we can say together at morning meeting. This pledge will focus on students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our global society.

"I am really looking forward to what our students create."

© 2018 WXIA