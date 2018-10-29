NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Public Schools has been awarded the National Math and Science Initiative College Readiness Program grant.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Defense and will be implemented in two NPS high schools, Lake Taylor High School and Booker T. Washington High School.

This College Readiness Program will offer comprehensive, content-specific training, mentoring, instructional materials, and ready-to-use classroom and lab materials for teachers, as well as expert-led study sessions, materials, supplies and mock assessments for students. The purpose of the grant is to increase the number of students taking and excelling in college-level math, science, and English classes.

The grant will help expand the pipeline for students preparing for careers in the STEM field.

“We were really excited to learn that the district would be a recipient of this program. Our teachers and students will directly benefit from the supports offered, and I am looking forward to seeing scores that show that our students are better prepared for college,” Dr. Mike Cataldo, Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction for NPS said.

On Tuesday, October 30, a special grant celebration will be held at Nauticus. Officials from Norfolk, the school board, and school division will make remarks during the event.

