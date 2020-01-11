Norfolk Public Schools cancel online classes for Monday

They say they're experiencing a network outage that they don't expect to be fixed until early Wednesday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — Students in Norfolk Public Schools who are attending classes online will get an unexpected day off on Monday because the school system is experiencing a computer network outage.

According to a message posted late Sunday afternoon to their Facebook page, the outage is expected to be fixed by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, in time for online classes to resume then.

They also pointed out that Tuesday was a planned day off anyway "in alignment with the school division’s approved academic calendar for SY2020-2021," so the outage should only result in one day of class being lost, which the school system said would be counted as an "inclement weather" day.

They also said that the grading window for the first quarter of the academic year would be extended to Monday, November 9, "to provide students an opportunity to complete make-up assignments."