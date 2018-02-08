NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Department of Human Resources for Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a job fair before the next school year starts.

The fair will be held on Monday, August 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossroads School on Ocean View Road in Norfolk.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

School principals and key personnel in the school district will be present at the event. The school year begins on August 24.

Anyone interested in applying for a job can do so by clicking here.

School officials encourage applicants to print out a completed job application and bring any supporting credentials like resumes, valid teaching licenses, transcripts and summative or student teaching evaluations to the fair.

Applicants should also dress accordingly for on-the-spot interviews.

You can contact the Department of Human Resources at (757) 628-3905 for more information.

