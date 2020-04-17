Norfolk Public Schools to Host a virtual job fair

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair to recruit teachers and staff.
It's a new approach the school district is taking in maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The virtual job fair is on Wednesday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
“One of our ultimate goals during this time is to keep the school division moving forward in its recruitment of highly qualified staff. Traditional in-person job fairs are not an option right now. Consequently, we had to pivot, so to speak, and develop a way to address our staffing needs and yet still be conscious of individuals’ personal safety while also remaining in compliance with the latest state and national orders,” said Executive Director of Human Resources Tim Billups.
Registration is required. It will begin on Monday, April 20, and run through Tuesday, April 28.
NPS is hiring for the following positions:
- Elementary Education, K-5, Teachers
- English Teachers
- History Teachers
- Library Media Specialists
- Mathematics Teachers
- Science Teachers
- Spanish Teachers
- Special Education Teachers Special Education Teacher Assistants
- Substitute Clerical
- Teacher Assistants
Those interested are required to complete an online application at www.npsk12.com.
Applicants who are eligible for the above-posted positions will receive invitations to participate in individual virtual interviews on April 29.