Norfolk School Board does away with mask, vaccine mandates for staff

The division’s vaccine and testing mandate for its staff ended Friday, Feb. 25.

NORFOLK, Va. — Following a nearly two-hour closed meeting Friday morning, the Norfolk School Board decided to scale back its COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff.

“The board is very proud of achieving a 90% full vaccination rate, which is what the main goal of this mandate was," said school board member Tanya Bhasin. "I think Norfolk Public Schools is in a good place where we can move forward.”

Moving forward means eliminating the division’s vaccine and testing mandate for its staff, effective immediately. The board approved the resolution in a 5-1 vote. Board member Dr. Noëlle Gabriel, a pediatrician, was not present for the vote.

"So from this point on, we’ve eliminated that progressive disciplinary action,” said Dr. Adale Martin, the board chair.

The board also updated its policy on masking for students. Students will have the option not to mask up starting March 1, following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law ending school masks mandates. Students still are required by federal orders to wear masks on school buses.

“I do strongly encourage and support that this resolution states parents continue to adhere to the CDC guidelines,” said school board member Carlos Clanton.

After the meeting, Martin also explained the vaccine and testing mandate caused bus driver shortages in the city Wednesday and Thursday.