NORFOLK, Va. — Parents of students at Sherwood Forest Elementary School said they plan to keep their children at home until Norfolk Public Schools proves the "low to moderate infestation of rodents" has been cleared from school grounds.

Whitney Stewart, a parent of two Sherwood Forest students, said her children are having breathing problems are were prescribed steroids and breathing pumps this weekend. She said she cannot confirm where their breathing problems originated, but she's now more concerned about health and safety at the school following recent news reports.

Friday, seven teachers at Sherwood Forest Elementary sent photos and information to 13News Now, reporting conditions of rat poop in classrooms, dead rats and urine-soaked papers.

Norfolk Public Schools will hold an informational meeting with parents Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Sherwood Forest Elementary School auditorium to discuss "pest control concerns" and dispel "any myths currently circulating."

Norfolk Public Schools said it has been aware of a "low to moderate infestation of rodents" since mid-September. The school division said it has been "aggressively addressing" the issue with both custodial staff and private pest control companies. The school has remained open for class during the days while pest control staff work at night and on the weekends.

Parent Brittany Diaz said she also plans to keep her daughter at home until the issues are resolved. Diaz started a petition to close and clean Sherwood Forest Elementary school on Friday. As of Monday night, it had nearly 300 signatures.

Stewart said she feels like she needs to choose the health of their children over their education, which she said feels unfair. Stewart even asked teachers for take-home assignments on Friday.

“I asked them if I could get any schoolwork or homework - a packet so I could teach them from home," Stewart said.

The school division said it will continue to sanitize the school and make it safe for learning. Details about recent air quality tests and custodial services will be revealed at Tuesday night's meeting.