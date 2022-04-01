Police at Norfolk State University investigate bomb threat on campus

According to NSU officials, police relocated all students, faculty and staff to a safe location until the campus is cleared by law enforcement.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University (NSU) said its police department is looking into a bomb threat that was called into the university's campus Tuesday evening.

According to NSU officials, police relocated all students, faculty and staff to a safe location until the campus is cleared by law enforcement. No one has been injured.

The Norfolk FBI office and Norfolk Police Department are helping campus police with the investigation.

According to NSU Police Chief Brian Covington, threats were called into NSU and several other Historically Black Colleges and Universities this week.