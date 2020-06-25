How North Carolina schools will be affected by the mandatory face mask order

Middle and high school students will be required to wear face masks at all times. Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged for elementary schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina students and teachers will be required to wear face masks as part of Governor Roy Cooper's executive order that mandates masks in public areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

Executive Order 147 was issued Wednesday and takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, June 26. It will require all people in North Carolina to wear masks in places where physical distancing isn't possible.

Under the mandate, masks will be required for all teachers and adult staff members in schools. Masks will also be required for all middle and high school students. Face masks are not required for elementary students but they are strongly encouraged, if appropriate.

Masks will be worn by students and staff inside school buildings and anywhere on school grounds where they're near other people, including outside. They'll also be required when traveling on buses.

Children who attend day care or overnight camps are also affected. According to the mandate, all children age 11 and older must wear face masks at day care or overnight camp.

Earlier this month, North Carolina education leaders laid out three scenarios for how schools could look this fall.

Plan A would be closest to normal. All students would be allowed in the building with social distancing in hallways and cafeterias and daily temperature checks. Plan B would require six feet of distancing between students but they would remain on campus at 50% capacity. Students would only be allowed inside school buildings on certain days and would use remote learning the other days. Plan C would be complete remote learning for every student in every school.

“We hope we don’t get there, it’s basically what we had to do in March,” said Mark Johnson, state superintendent of public instruction.