North Carolina public universities aim for fall 2020 restart

RALEIGH, N.C. — The leader of North Carolina’s public university system says he plans to reopen campuses in the fall with precautions against COVID-19.

University of North Carolina System Interim President Dr. Bill Roper issued an announcement Wednesday that he expects to reopen classrooms across the system’s 17 public campuses for the fall semester, though with some limitations or modifications, as long as virus trends don’t deteriorate.