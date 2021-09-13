NC's plan to use $3.6 billion in school stimulus funds on COVID-19 learning recovery receives federal approval

Money to address issues such as students not learning as much as they would have under normal circumstances.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Education has approved the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's plan to use $3.6 billion of the last federal stimulus package for COVID-19-related school improvement.

When the money will actually be available to spend is so far unclear.

The Department of Public Instruction, along with the State Board of Education, must set rules by which public school districts and public charter schools must apply to use the funds they've been allocated. Once those applications are approved, they can begin receiving the money.

The money is meant to address issues that have arisen or worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

