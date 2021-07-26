Northam wants $500M for school air quality projects

The state funding would be matched with another $250 million in local funds for an investment that would allow for the completion of nearly all Virginia's projects.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to allocate $250 million of the state’s federal coronavirus relief money to projects that will improve air quality in public schools.

In a statement Monday, the Democratic governor said the state funding would be matched with another $250 million in local funds for an investment that would allow for the completion of nearly all Virginia school divisions’ currently planned projects.

The governor has slowly been rolling out his proposals for how to divvy up the state’s $4.3 billion portion of American Rescue Plan funding.