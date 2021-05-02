Northam expects schools to start in-person learning by March 15, encourages summer school

The governor said that summer school won't be mandated, but encourages school divisions to make summer learning opportunities available for students.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam said school divisions across Virginia must make in-person learning options for students available by March 15.

The governor made this announcement in a Friday briefing, while also cautioning school systems to adhere to current CDC guidance and safety precautions once in-person instruction has started.

Additionally, Northam encouraged divisions to lay plans for summer school. The governor said summer learning isn't a mandate but is highly recommended so students can make up for time lost outside of the classroom. State leaders are also looking at providing additional resources to support school systems that take up summer school.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as President Joe Biden have said that in-person instruction can be done safely as long as safety precautions are followed to the letter. The Biden administration released an executive order in January to support the safe reopening of schools.

“The health and safety of students, educators, school personnel, and communities continues to be our top priority,” said Governor Northam. “We know that children learn better in classrooms and that going to school is vital for their social-emotional needs and for receiving critical services like meals. It is also important for our youngest learners, students with disabilities, and those with limited access to technology who have struggled most with remote learning. By focusing on mitigation measures, we can provide our kids with safe and equitable learning environments.”

Of course, if statewide health metrics and regional case counts trend in the wrong direction, state leaders will make adjustments to these recommendations.