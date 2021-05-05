NSU to hold two in-person commencement ceremonies

The separate ceremonies are for the Class of 2021 and for graduates from the spring of 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University says it will hold two in-person commencement ceremonies this month.

The separate ceremonies are for the Class of 2021 and for graduates from the spring of 2020.

Both will be held on Saturday, May 15 at the William "Dick" Price Stadium.

The first at 9 a.m. and the second at 3 p.m.

Actor and comedian JB Smoove, best known for his role on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," will serve as the keynote speaker for the 9 a.m. ceremony. Smoove attended NSU in the 1990s as Jerry Angelo Brooks.

NSU Board of Visitors Rector Joan Wilmer will deliver the second keynote address at the 3 p.m. ceremony. She currently serves as vice president for human resources at ViacomCBS and was a 1999 Norfolk State graduate.

Guests may only attend one ceremony and sou must wear a mask. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.