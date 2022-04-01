ODU, Hampton University require students to get COVID-19 booster shots

Recently, Norfolk State University and William & Mary announced the same requirements for their students.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two more universities in Hampton Roads are requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the spring semester.

Old Dominion University (ODU) and Hampton University announced the new requirement on Monday following a recent surge in cases and the spread of the omicron variant. Recently, Norfolk State University and William & Mary announced the same requirements for their students.

ODU students will have to get the booster and upload proof in a student portal by Feb. 10. For students not eligible for a booster shot yet, the deadline to upload proof is within seven days of getting that shot.

All unvaccinated students at ODU, including those requesting exemptions, will have to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

ODU will begin its semester on time with in-person classes and full staffing.

Students at Hampton University will have to get a booster shot by Jan. 14 to continue enrollment and move into their residence hall.

Hampton University is starting classes virtually on Jan. 10. In-person classes will resume on Jan. 24.