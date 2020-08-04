ODU providing over $8 million in rebates to assist students

University President John Broderick made the announcement, saying 5,700 rebates will be distributed to students for housing, meals & parking for the spring semester.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is providing nearly $8.4 million in rebates to assist students and their families with their financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University President John R. Broderick made the announcement in a letter on Tuesday, saying 5,700 rebates will be distributed to students for housing, meals, and parking for the spring 2020 semester.

Students with All Access plans may receive up to $2,500 from a combined housing and dinner rebate, although it may vary depending on which specific plans students have. The rebates will be credited to student accounts in the coming weeks. More information is available on ODU's website discussing COVID-19.

Students can also contact the ODU Student Accounts Office at tuition@odu.edu or 757-683-3030 if they have further questions.

President Broderick also announced the university will commit $1.6 million toward a teleworking program to help students who had on-campus, part-time jobs.

The Learning and Earning Professional Development program was created to give students an opportunity to continue their employment in cases where teleworking was not feasible. ODU is also continuing Federal Work Study payments for those students.

Broderick also said the university is taking other actions to help students finish the spring semester, including flexible academic policies offering more pass/fail and delayed withdrawal options, loaner laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots (with an investment of $100,000), emergency grants, extended payment dates and waiver of late fees.