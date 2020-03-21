ODU senior starts petition urging school to reschedule graduation

The petition began circulating two days ago and already has close to 7,000 signatures.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many colleges and universities have switched to online classes for the spring semester. But, what does that mean for the graduating class of 2020?

A graduating senior at Old Dominion University started an online petition because she said the university canceled her spring commencement ceremony.

The petition began circulating two days ago and already has close to 7,000 signatures.

Senior Madeline Harbin created the petition and said the university is considering holding a virtual celebration. But, after four years of hard work she said that wouldn’t be enough.

ODU sent out a press release Thursday that said they are considering postponing commencement until it is safe to celebrate in person. They may also hold a virtual celebration, or a combination of the two.

Harbin and fellow senior Anna McGrath are all for postponing the big day because of health concerns. But they said a virtual ceremony wouldn’t feel like the real thing.

“This is something we’ve looked forward to since our freshman year,” McGrath said.

“It kind of diminishes our hard work that we’ve put in for the past for years,” Harbin said. “And every other graduating class has been able to walk in commencement. So, we think we deserve to have that opportunity as well.”