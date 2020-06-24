x
ODU to offer free, virtual STEM summer camp

The program was designed for high school and college students, but now, is available to students of all ages.
Credit: Dana Smith, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — In-person camps may have fallen by the wayside this summer with the coronavirus pandemic - but Old Dominion University has shifted to allow more students than ever to participate in a summer STEM program.

The Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists (REYES) program is open to all people, for free, running from June 22 through August 13. Participants can register on ODU's website.

The virtual nature of the program also opens up the experience to people all over the world, according to a release from the university.

"Program topics include astrophysics, artificial intelligence, crime-solving using forensic entomology, multiple engineering disciplines, coronavirus simulation with gaming technologies, psychology, Python coding and more," wrote a spokesperson. 

"The planning committee also incorporated into the program several activities that provide opportunities for social engagement and career exploration - from trivia and gaming to panel discussions."

Participants can register online for as little as one lecture or as much as the whole program.

