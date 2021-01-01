ODU to start spring semester with remote instruction

Students will spend at least the first two weeks of the spring 2021 semester learning virtually. That time period spans from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Due to the drastic surges in COVID-19 cases across the region, Old Dominion University students will be taught remotely for the first few weeks of their spring 2021 semester.

A limited number of courses will be offered in-person. Students who are enrolled in those select courses will be contacted by faculty.

ODU offices will reopen on Jan. 4 to ensure that students are fully supported and given the resources and information they need before starting the semester.

When case numbers start dying down and health metrics are in a better state, the university will start offering more in-person classes.