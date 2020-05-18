Old Dominion University president plans to step down in 2021

President John Broderick will be retiring from his position next year. However, he still plans to assist the school even after his successor is named.

NORFOLK, Va. — ODU President John Broderick will be stepping down from his position in the summer of 2021.

Broderick made the announcement on Monday citing the difficulty of the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

This news comes as ODU works to find its footing from the impacts of the outbreak on the school, including transitioning to online instruction, relocating thousands of students as well as the loss of the university's wrestling program.

Broderick says he believes the search for his successor could take up to a year, even in the midst of health and budget uncertainties. Once his successor is named, and after a brief sabbatical, Broderick intends to return as President Emeritus to aid in his successor's transition and help with any other initiatives as needed.

He also nodded to a number of other plans that need to be made in the midst of the pandemic, including "what the future university experience will look like in terms of instruction, research and enrollment."

John Broderick has worked at ODU for 26 years as vice president and president. He is the university's 13th president.

