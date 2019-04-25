Old Dominion University will host a “green-carpet” premiere of an ODU Roadtrip on April 26.

The 'green-carpet' is a webisode series that chronicles the journey of three ODU students as they traveled to interview alumni last fall.

“The Final Stop,” scheduled for 6 p.m.Thursday, at Webb University Center, will feature footage of the three road-trippers, Chase Hewett, Mikalah Lake, and Stephanie Rochelle. There will be a question and answer about their experiences and interactions with Monarch alumni.

Ellen Neufeldt, vice president of Student Engagement and Enrollment Services (SEES), and Roadtrip Nation co-founder Nathan Gebhard is also expected to speak during the event.

Roadtrip Nation, a national career exploration organization that empowers people to define their own road in life, followed the students as they spent 10 days in November traveling in an RV, visiting and interviewing alumni in Virginia, Washington, D.C, Philadelphia and New York. The trip, which ended Nov. 15, highlighted the variety of successful career paths following college graduation.

Click here to see the ODU Roadtrip Nation webisodes and trailer.

Old Dominion was selected as one of four schools to participate in Roadtrip Nation's new pilot program because of its diverse student body, successful alumni, and innovative approach to career exploration.

University alumni are encouraged to engage with students and share their professional successes through Roadtrip Nation's "Share Your Road" platform here.