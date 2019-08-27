NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's Dining Services added a few more food options, but these are on wheels.

ODU Football tweeted on Monday and said Monarch Dining has some new toys on campus.

What are the new "toys?" Three food trucks! A Chick-fil-A, a Mane Fare, and a Monarch Pizza food truck.

These add to the long list of other dining services offered at the University.

On the Fall Semester 2019 Campus Dining Map, it shows Mane Fare will be parked by the Kaufman Mall, the Chick-fil-A food truck is packed by Kaufman Hall, and Monarch Pizza's food truck is by the Perry Library.

Click here to learn more about dining services at ODU.

If you cannot see the map above, click here.

