Old Dominion University works to remove financial barriers for aspiring teachers

Dr. Tammi Dice with ODU said licensure tests to become a certified teacher is a huge barrier preventing some people from ever entering their own classroom.

NORFOLK, Va. — Amid teacher shortages across the country, one local university is working to help fill classrooms by knocking down financial barriers.

"They are committed to shaping our workforce and shaping our future leaders and that to me says so much about the type of individual who pursues a teaching degree," she said.

However, there’s a troubling trend in education.

Teacher shortages.

13News Now has brought you multiple stories in the last year describing how school divisions are trying to fill the gaps.

As of April 2023, the Virginia Department of Education’s Staffing and Vacancy report shows 3,573 teacher vacancies in the state for the 2022-23 school year.

"They’re experiencing significant work overload due to understaffing in so many of our schools today," said Dice.

However, she said licensure tests to become a certified teacher is a huge barrier preventing some people from ever entering their own classroom.

"Those are truly out of pocket expenses for them," she said.

She said licensure tests cost $135 each. She said most endorsement areas require two tests. However, an elementary endorsement requires six.

"For students who want to become elementary teachers, that’s over $800 each for them to pay for those tests," she said. "We’ve actually had some students who have had to drop out of the program simply because they couldn’t afford those licensure test fees and that is just incredibly unfortunate for them and for the countless students that they would have been able to serve as a teacher."

She said they aren't able to wrap that cost into financial aid.

Dice said between a donation campaign called "Give the Gift of Licensure" and paid student-teacher internships, they’re trying to remove those financial barriers.

"We’ve been fortunate to partner with school divisions throughout Hampton Roads on innovative programming like developing teacher residency programs and cohort programs and creative use of long-term substitute paraprofessional lines," Dice said.

She said their next goal is to have a comprehensive apprenticeship program with partner school districts in the area and to provide even more opportunities for paid internships.

Dice also said despite this national teacher shortage, they’ve actually seen an increase in their leadership, elementary and special education programs. Early childhood education is primarily where they are seeing a decrease in students.

Dice said getting teachers in the classroom, and keeping them there, is vital to the next generation.