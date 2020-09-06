Online learning continues for Hampton Roads summer school

13News Now asked some school districts how that's going to look.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The regular school year is winding down, even though not much about it was regular. Students had to shift to remote learning and when it comes to summer school, that’s where the learning will stay.

13News Now checked in with Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk Public School districts to see what their plans are for online summer school classes.

Norfolk Public School’s Senior Director for Curriculum and Instruction, Bruce Brady said, "We're struggling really against what we might call the 'COVID slump.'" However, "we've received more registration forms from parents [for summer school classes] than has been typical in the past."

Brady said the summer programs include free ones that focus on elementary and middle school basic skills. High school students will be able to get ahead with programs for a small fee.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials said the division had to make cost reductions for these courses and programs, because of COVID-19. Parents or students can register online for summer school courses for middle and high schoolers.

For elementary school students, the division developed a "Summer Learning for All" website, which the district is still working on. Once it’s published, they can take advantage of the resources and lessons there anytime.

"I think we've got a comprehensive and a fair summer school program that does take into consideration the limitations that are placed on us by social distancing and other mitigation efforts,” said Virginia Beach Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Spence.

Chesapeake Public Schools is offering the same courses it has in the past for high school students. Again, students will find them online.

In addition, Chesapeake has boot-camps for students who feel like they've fallen behind.

Debbie Hunley-Stukes with Chesapeake Public Schools said, "We're embracing it with open arms because again, we want to be able to address all of the instructional needs out there as a result of COVID."

There are similar opportunities for middle school and elementary school students and if students can’t access wifi to do their work, the district is providing flash drives.